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HK’s Covid-19 cases rise as expert urges high-risk residents to get boosted before vaccine expiry

NEWS
9 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 situation has grown more serious in recent weeks, with experts urging high-risk residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

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Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, chair professor of infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong, said the local positivity rate has climbed from 8.4 percent to 9.79 percent, reflecting stronger community transmission.

The Center for Health Protection reported 45 severe adult cases in the past month, including seven deaths.

Speaking on a radio program on Monday, Hung noted that the dominant strains are NB.1.8.1 and PQ.16.1.1, both Omicron subvariants, and stressed that current vaccines remain effective against them.

Most infections are mild, with symptoms similar to influenza such as fever, sore throat and cough, but older adults, chronically ill patients, infants and those unvaccinated face higher risks of severe illness.

Hung urged people who have not been infected or received a booster in the past six months to get vaccinated before the current supply expires in September, warning of a potential gap before new doses arrive later this year.

He added that children’s vaccines are expected to be available in the fourth quarter, and emphasized that timely inoculation is essential to maintain protection and reduce the risk of serious outcomes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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