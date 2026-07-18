HK eateries see business boost and cooperative customers under new dog-friendly license scheme

Despite initial public concerns over hygiene, Hong Kong restaurants participating in a newly launched pet-friendly licensing scheme are reporting positive customer feedback, highly disciplined dog owners, and a welcome boost in daily sales.

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Initial controversies give way to smooth operations

Since July 9, more than 940 dining establishments have secured permission from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to allow dogs on their premises.

The rollout initially sparked online debate following isolated incidents of pet owners feeding their dogs with restaurant utensils or allowing them to touch dining tables.

However, recent observations and interviews with restaurant operators in the Tuen Mun district reveal a much smoother reality, with businesses welcoming the initiative as a valuable revenue driver that has not burdened frontline staff with extra cleaning duties.

Neighborhood cafes capitalize on local pet owners

At a local cha chaan teng in the San Hui area, the management applied for the license specifically to cater to the large number of dog-owning residents nearby.

The restaurant previously accommodated these patrons in an outdoor seating area, but the new indoor access has delighted the neighborhood.

The operator noted that pet owners have been highly self-disciplined, ensuring their animals do not soil the premises, which has kept cleaning routines manageable.

The establishment has already recorded a five to ten percent increase in overall business and hopes the government will maintain the scheme permanently.

Designing better human-pet interactions

Other eateries are embracing the policy to foster better community spaces. Staff at a cafe in the Kin Sang estate area explained that the owner’s personal love for pets drove their application.

While employees were already accustomed to serving pet owners in their outdoor section, they are relieved that customers no longer have to endure the summer heat.

To accommodate the new indoor dynamic, the cafe is installing specialized hooks for leashes.

Workers observed that considerate owners proactively wipe their dogs' paws before entering and bring their own floor mats to protect the dining areas.

Balancing business growth with dining etiquette

For some traditional diners navigating a challenging retail environment, the license offers a practical lifeline to attract new demographics.

The manager of one such restaurant shared that seeing frequent dog walkers outside inspired them to apply, resulting in an additional ten pet-owning customers each day.

While management initially feared a backlash from non-pet owners, customer feedback over the first week has been overwhelmingly positive.

To ensure a safe environment, the restaurant proactively trained its staff to prioritize pet safety, cautioning them to be as careful around dogs with hot liquids as they would be around children.

However, to manage limited floor space and maintain a pleasant environment for everyone, the diner plans to introduce new operational guidelines.

These measures will likely include restricting dog entry during peak breakfast and lunch hours, or capping the maximum number of dogs allowed inside the restaurant at any one time.