Police arrest 61 in citywide crackdown as phone scams surge, costing victims $720m

Hong Kong authorities have arrested over 60 individuals in a sweeping operation aimed at dismantling local fraud syndicates following a dramatic 46 percent spike in telephone deception.

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During the first five months of the year, these scams have siphoned a staggering HK$720 million from victims, with criminals increasingly utilizing advanced caller ID spoofing to impersonate corporate executives and tricking elderly citizens into handing over their life savings.

Surge in fake customer service scams

Law enforcement officials detailed the troubling statistics, noting that between January and May, the city recorded 3,766 phone scam cases.

This represents a 46 percent increase compared to the same period last year, while the financial losses jumped by 66 percent.

Phone fraud now accounts for more than a fifth of all deception cases in the city. The most prevalent tactic remains fake customer service, which makes up 40 percent of the total phone scams.

Criminals routinely impersonate staff from banks, telecom providers, or online shopping platforms, claiming there are account irregularities or fake insurance purchases to coax victims into transferring funds.

In one notable case earlier this year, a 56-year-old woman lost over HK$3 million after being tricked by a fake payment platform worker into paying multiple deposits for a non-existent monthly insurance plan.

Corporate impersonators target workplace transfers

Beyond fake customer service, the traditional impersonation scam has seen a massive 93 percent increase, costing victims around HK$95 million this year.

Police highlighted a shifting trend in these cases, noting that scammers are moving beyond pretending to be distressed relatives and are now targeting the corporate sector.

Fraudsters are increasingly posing as supervisors, colleagues, or business partners to exploit routine workplace financial transfers. In the largest single case recorded this year, a company employee was duped out of HK$14.5 million.

The scammers utilized technology to alter their caller ID, successfully impersonating an overseas chief executive to order an emergency wire transfer.

The deception was only uncovered when the bank flagged the massive transaction to the parent company.

Authorities strongly advise businesses to implement written verification protocols for internal transfers and to always hang up and call back using known, official numbers if a caller's identity is in doubt.

Police launch campaign to protect elderly victims

To combat the sprawling fraud networks, police launched a citywide enforcement campaign during the first half of July.

The half-month crackdown resulted in the arrest of 61 suspects—ranging in age from 17 to 82—on charges including conspiracy to defraud, obtaining property by deception, and money laundering.

The operation successfully resolved 54 phone scam cases involving HK$31 million. Investigators noted that a significant portion of these cases targeted the elderly.

In ten specific instances, scammers preyed on victims aged 67 to 94 by calling them and pretending to be relatives who had been arrested or injured, demanding immediate cash for bail or medical bills.

Police intercepted and arrested a dozen individuals tasked with collecting the physical cash from the seniors, successfully recovering HK$550,000. Officers urged families to monitor elderly relatives for sudden, large cash withdrawals.

Industrial building fraud center dismantled

The recent police operation also successfully dismantled a local fraud center operating out of an industrial building in West Kowloon.

Authorities arrested five individuals, including core syndicate members with suspected triad affiliations, and seized numerous mobile phones, computers, and scripts containing the personal data of over 1,000 individuals.

Operating since last September, the highly organized group cold-called victims, offering unverified, low-interest loans.

Once a victim agreed, the scammers demanded a 20 to 25 percent upfront administrative fee, instructing them to deposit the money into puppet accounts before cutting off all contact.

The syndicate had already defrauded over 240 people out of HK$2 million before being shut down.

Warnings issued for summer job seekers

With the summer job season now underway, police also issued a stern warning to students and fresh graduates regarding employment traps.

Authorities cautioned job seekers to be highly suspicious of online advertisements for tasks like order grabbing or boosting social media likes, as these are common fronts for fraud.

Officials stressed that legitimate companies will never ask employees to use their personal bank accounts to process company funds or require them to take out personal loans.

To help the public stay safe, police encourage residents to utilize the official Scameter application to assess the risk of suspicious contacts and to contact the 24-hour anti-scam helpline if they encounter any questionable requests.