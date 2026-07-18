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NEWS

Cathay Pacific delays resumption of Middle East flights until late Oct

NEWS
56 mins ago
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Cathay Pacific has postponed the planned resumption of its passenger and cargo flights to the Middle East, pushing the relaunch dates for routes to Dubai and Riyadh from September to late October as the airline continues to monitor regional developments. 

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The Hong Kong-based carrier had initially announced earlier this month that it would resume daily passenger services to Dubai and four weekly flights to Riyadh starting on the first of September. 

However, in an update released on Friday, the airline stated that the Dubai route will now return on October 25, followed by the Riyadh route on October 26. 

To accommodate travelers whose plans have been disrupted by the schedule change, the airline is providing flexible ticketing options that allow passengers to rebook their flights, change their destinations, or receive a full refund.

The delay also extends to the company's freight operations. Cathay Cargo's freighter services to Riyadh, which were originally scheduled to restart on August 1, have been put on hold indefinitely. 

The airline has not provided a specific timeline for the cargo route's return, noting only that it will evaluate the situation to determine a suitable time to resume operations. The carrier emphasized that it is keeping a close watch on the latest developments in the Middle East.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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