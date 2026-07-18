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NEWS

Outrage after homeless elderly woman splashed with ash water in Hung Hom

NEWS
17 mins ago
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An elderly homeless woman in Hung Hom was left freezing and distressed late Wednesday night after a young man allegedly poured a bucket of ash-mixed water over her head, sparking widespread anger online and prompting calls for social welfare intervention.

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The incident occurred near the Hung Hom Kwun Yum Temple at approximately 11pm on Wednesday. 

According to an eyewitness who shared the account on social media, the suspect—described as a man in his twenties wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and sneakers—dumped the dirty water directly onto the woman before sprinting into a nearby building. 

The witness, who was in a parked car at the time, reported hearing the woman screaming in distress. 

Because it was raining, the elderly victim was left completely drenched, huddled on the ground, and repeatedly crying out that she was freezing and felt like she was dying.

Concerned for her physical condition, the witness contacted emergency services after the woman remained unresponsive to offers of help and simply curled up in a ball. 

Police officers and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after midnight. Despite their efforts to persuade the 75-year-old victim to undergo a medical examination at a hospital, she declined treatment. 

Emergency medical personnel ultimately provided her with heavy blankets to help her stay warm. Authorities have since classified the case as a nuisance complaint and the discovery of an ailing person.

The unprovoked attack has drawn severe criticism from the public, with many condemning the man for bullying a vulnerable individual and expressing hope that social workers will step in. 

Long-time residents and online commentators noted that the woman has lived on the streets of Hung Hom for many years. 

Neighbors indicated that while she previously lived a conventional life, her mental health appeared to steadily decline following past personal trauma. 

Despite her struggles, community members say she generally accepts food and basic supplies from locals, and many are now urging authorities to ensure she receives proper long-term care and a return to a normal life.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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