logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Two arrested over 123 ‘crash-for-cash’ scams totaling $1m

NEWS
36 mins ago

by

Rina Wang

logo
logo
logo

Police on Tuesday said they had arrested two men for allegedly staging 123 traffic accidents in a “crash-for-cash” scam that defrauded drivers of more than HK$1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The two suspects, aged 21 and 19, were arrested during raids on their homes on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and dangerous driving.

Investigators said the 21-year-old student was believed to have masterminded the syndicate and recruited the 19-year-old unemployed man.

Between May last year and July this year, the pair allegedly staged 123 crashes, with several accidents arranged on the same day in some cases.

Police said the suspects deliberately targeted roundabouts, narrow bends and blind spots.

Using the “Project Eyes” CCTV system, officers found that the suspects had loitered in vehicles before intentionally ramming into victims who were changing lanes.

The pair mainly targeted commercial drivers, including taxi and minibus drivers, and demanded between HK$4,000 and HK$16,000 per incident. Police said they also frequently switched vehicles to evade detection.

Many victims paid compensation out of guilt or to avoid trouble, police said.

Officers condemned the alleged conduct as bullying behavior and warned that such scams posed a serious threat to road safety.

Conspiracy to defraud carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. Police urged motorists to ensure their dashboard cameras are working properly and to report suspicious incidents.

crash-for-cash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Law Society intervenes in firm linked to ‘crash-for-cash’ scams
NEWS
29-04-2026 17:13 HKT
HK to brace for heavy showers tonight and tomorrow morning, HKO warns 
NEWS
6 mins ago
Nearly 30pc of secondary students report severe anxiety: survey
NEWS
34 mins ago
(File photo)
HK exports set to rise over 20pc on AI tech demand, Frederick Ma says
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
The future holds endless possibilities, John Lee tells DSE candidates
NEWS
1 hour ago
Japan Home Centre rebrands as one-stop lifestyle platform
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Dog-friendly dining scheme on track despite handful of exits
NEWS
2 hours ago
At the ICSD 5th Anniversary ESG Education & Career Survey Results Press Announcement and Forum, “ESG × AI: Education & Career Development in Hong Kong,” held on 10 July 2026, Mr. Joseph H.L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (fifth left), Dr. Angus Yip, Founding Chairman of ICSD (fourth right), and members of the ICSD Committee posed for a group photo on stage.
ICSD survey finds over 90pc see ESG knowledge as career boost
Youth urged to build AI skills to remain competitive in job market
NEWS
3 hours ago
The year’s “World of Art & Culture” echoes the theme of the year with an exhibition titled “World in Words, A Voyage of the Heart” that takes readers on a journey that begins in Hong Kong and extends across cultures, places and imagination, showcasing how reading can open doors to new worlds and perspectives.
Hong Kong Book Fair 2026 Invites Readers on a Journey Through Culture, Travel and Creativity
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.