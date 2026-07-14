Two arrested over 123 ‘crash-for-cash’ scams totaling $1m

Police on Tuesday said they had arrested two men for allegedly staging 123 traffic accidents in a “crash-for-cash” scam that defrauded drivers of more than HK$1 million.

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The two suspects, aged 21 and 19, were arrested during raids on their homes on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and dangerous driving.

Investigators said the 21-year-old student was believed to have masterminded the syndicate and recruited the 19-year-old unemployed man.

Between May last year and July this year, the pair allegedly staged 123 crashes, with several accidents arranged on the same day in some cases.

Police said the suspects deliberately targeted roundabouts, narrow bends and blind spots.

Using the “Project Eyes” CCTV system, officers found that the suspects had loitered in vehicles before intentionally ramming into victims who were changing lanes.

The pair mainly targeted commercial drivers, including taxi and minibus drivers, and demanded between HK$4,000 and HK$16,000 per incident. Police said they also frequently switched vehicles to evade detection.

Many victims paid compensation out of guilt or to avoid trouble, police said.

Officers condemned the alleged conduct as bullying behavior and warned that such scams posed a serious threat to road safety.

Conspiracy to defraud carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. Police urged motorists to ensure their dashboard cameras are working properly and to report suspicious incidents.