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NEWS

HK to brace for heavy showers tonight and tomorrow morning, HKO warns 

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong is expected to experience heavier showers on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning under the influence of an active southwesterly airstream, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

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The forecaster stated that an area of low pressure over the western part of the Pearl River Estuary is currently bringing unsettled weather to the coast of Guangdong. 

Although this system is projected to move further inland and gradually weaken, the coastal atmosphere remains highly unstable, promising persistent showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days.

However, as an anticyclone aloft gradually covers southeastern China, the weather is expected to brighten up along the southern coast of China. 

From the weekend through early next week, residents can look forward to more sunny periods, despite lingering showers.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and closely monitor the Observatory's latest weather updates.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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