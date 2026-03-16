ICAC launches integrated recruitment drive to showcase many facets of anti-corruption work

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ICAC to maintain strict entry requirements amid 7pc vacancy rate
14-03-2026 17:01 HKT
Two charged by ICAC over alleged $30,000 bribe to waive agency commission
12-03-2026 19:16 HKT
China's Guotai Junan, Citic raided in Hong Kong crackdown on brokerages
12-03-2026 10:18 HKT
ICAC opens recruitment with mid-March experience day
02-03-2026 17:37 HKT
ICAC represents at APEC anti-corruption gathering
03-02-2026 00:01 HKT
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT
ICAC arrests Hong Kong Johnson's chief executive among 14 in probe
22-01-2026 21:40 HKT
HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week
14-03-2026 19:19 HKT