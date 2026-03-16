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NEWS

ICAC launches integrated recruitment drive to showcase many facets of anti-corruption work

NEWS
31 mins ago
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Paul Lau Chi-ho, Director of the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption (second from right) and Deputy Director of Academy Lam Cheung-ching (second from left).
Paul Lau Chi-ho, Director of the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption (second from right) and Deputy Director of Academy Lam Cheung-ching (second from left).
ICAC

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