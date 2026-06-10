Macau man accused of sexually assaulting Myanmar domestic helper after work permit threat

A 54-year-old Macau businessman has been arrested for allegedly raping a newly hired Myanmar domestic helper after threatening not to process her work permit, according to Macau media.

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The suspect, identified as Lam, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on her first day of work and attempting to rape her again the following day. He has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office and is under investigation for alleged rape and sexual coercion.

Local media reported that the victim had previously worked in Macau as a domestic helper before returning to Myanmar. She came back to the city in late May and was introduced to Lam through a friend after looking for a new job.

After employment procedures were completed on June 2, the woman began working at Lam's residence in Taipa. Police said Lam allegedly forced her to kiss him and threatened not to complete the application for her “Blue Card” (Non-resident Worker's Identification Card) – the identification document required for non-resident workers in Macau – if she refused.

Fearing she would lose the job opportunity because of financial pressure, the woman complied, after which Lam allegedly raped her.

Investigators said Lam allegedly used the same threat again on June 3 and tried to force the victim into sexual intercourse. She resisted and fought back, preventing the assault from being carried out. Lam then allegedly threw her out of the flat.

The woman reported the incident to police on June 6. Officers arrested Lam at his home the following morning.

Police said there was strong evidence linking the suspect to the alleged offences. They also praised the victim for coming forward, saying her report enabled investigators to gather evidence quickly and could help prevent further crimes.

Authorities urged anyone who has suffered a similar offence not to remain silent and to seek help from the police.