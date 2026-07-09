New Huanggang Port and fire services bills added as govt revises annual legislative agenda

The government has submitted its updated legislative agenda for the year to the Legislative Council, featuring 25 bills that include the newly added Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area Bill.

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According to a document submitted to the LegCo House Committee by the Administration Wing, the new border control legislation is designed to extend Hong Kong laws to apply within the designated Hong Kong port area of the Huanggang checkpoint.

Along with this addition, the government introduced six other new pieces of legislation, including the Fire Services (Amendment) Bill, which aims to strengthen the regulatory regime for fire service installation and introduce a responsible person system for such equipment.

Four bills have been removed from the updated agenda, including the Medical Devices Bill and the Primary Healthcare Bill.