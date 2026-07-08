Fertility clinic opens as usual as visitors inquire about egg freezing after embryo specimen errors

Heal Fertility in Central opened for business as usual on Wednesday following the incident involving a mix-up of embryo biopsy specimens from two patients, with some residents visiting the clinic to inquire about egg-freezing services.

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The Council on Human Reproductive Technology said on Tuesday that it had suspended most treatment services at the clinic after embryo biopsy specimens sent to a Chinese University of Hong Kong laboratory for testing were found to contain samples belonging to the wrong parents, a blunder affecting a total of eight embryo samples from two women.

Staff members were seen working inside the clinic when it opened at 9am today, though they declined to answer questions from the media.

Instead, employees posted a statement outside the reception area, which provides hotlines for media and customer inquiries.

Some residents arrived at the clinic to inquire about egg-freezing services, and two foreign customers also entered the premises. However, on-site public relations personnel claimed that these visitors were not related to the incident and were only asking if the center offers traditional Chinese medicine treatments.

The public relations team added that the clinic had no customer appointments scheduled for today and is currently prioritizing client inquiries. Management will not make any statements to the media at this stage.