34-year-old man found dead after suspected charcoal-burning suicide in Kwun Tong

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A 34-year-old man was found dead in his Kwun Tong home on Wednesday morning (Jul 8) in a suspected charcoal-burning suicide.
Police received a report at around 6am that a man had collapsed inside a bedroom of a flat at a residential building on Hip Wo Street.
Officers and paramedics arrived to find the man lying unconscious on a bed. He was certified dead at the scene.
Three trays of burnt charcoal were found beside the bed, while a suicide note was recovered at the scene.
The cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.
According to police, preliminary investigations suggested the man had been troubled by financial difficulties. The case has been classified as suicide.