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34-year-old man found dead after suspected charcoal-burning suicide in Kwun Tong

NEWS
11 mins ago
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A 34-year-old man was found dead in his Kwun Tong home on Wednesday morning (Jul 8) in a suspected charcoal-burning suicide.

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Police received a report at around 6am that a man had collapsed inside a bedroom of a flat at a residential building on Hip Wo Street.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find the man lying unconscious on a bed. He was certified dead at the scene.

Three trays of burnt charcoal were found beside the bed, while a suicide note was recovered at the scene.

The cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggested the man had been troubled by financial difficulties. The case has been classified as suicide.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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