Taxi flips in Ngau Tau Kok after crash

A taxi flipped on its side after colliding with a truck in Ngau Tau Kok on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in two injuries.

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The accident occurred at around 12.25pm outside Tsui Shek House of Ping Shek Estate on Clear Water Bay Road, when a taxi and a truck traveling towards Kwun Tong collided.

The taxi toppled onto its left side after the impact, with the driver managing to crawl out on his own.

The passenger was later rescued by emergency responders, and both of them were sent to United Christian Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.