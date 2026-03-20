Debt-ridden failed businessman busted with $300,000 worth of drugs in Mong Kok taxi

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Octopus reassures taxi drivers of no fees ahead of new e-payment rule
01-03-2026 16:27 HKT
Taxis must offer electronic payment from Apr 1, Transport Department says
28-01-2026 21:26 HKT
Police seize $3.25m meth, cocaine in Pat Heung, arrest 2 foreigners
09-01-2026 00:48 HKT
Driver arrested as drug-filled van found parked illegally in Sai Wan Ho
01-01-2026 05:04 HKT
Police seize cannabis in Sai Kung hotel room, arrest 23-year-old man
30-12-2025 03:11 HKT
$9m ketamine haul found in suitcase at HK airport
24-12-2025 04:22 HKT
3 hurt after two taxis collide near Queen Elizabeth Hospital
23-12-2025 03:12 HKT