Tourist numbers soar to new high as raceday draws crowds for winning start in Year of Horse

Read More
Mark Six New Year jackpot could hit $100m on Saturday
29-12-2025 01:03 HKT
Smooth start for National Games ticket sales, with fans ready to cheer
28-08-2025 15:48 HKT
Civets trapped in Happy Valley parking lot rescued
19-08-2025 05:24 HKT
HKJC completes Chi Lin Care and Attention Home enhancement works
18-08-2025 15:29 HKT
Jockey Club and OHKF hold fun fair in Tai Kwun to promote Chinese culture
17-08-2025 21:07 HKT
Jockey Club training center seeks future racing talent
02-06-2025 21:17 HKT
Dwight Yorke visits Sha Tin Racecourse on Sun
13-04-2025 19:11 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT