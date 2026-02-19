logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tourist numbers soar to new high as raceday draws crowds for winning start in Year of Horse

NEWS
19-02-2026 13:13 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Year of the Horse RacedayJockey Club

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Mark Six New Year jackpot could hit $100m on Saturday
NEWS
29-12-2025 01:03 HKT
Officiating guests at the launch ceremony for HELLO! The Palace Museum — School Caravan included HKSAR Government Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law (2nd right), IoP Deputy Chairman and Trustee of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust Ann Kung (2nd left), Deputy Director of the Palace Museum Wang Yueong (1st right), and Chairman of the Academy of Chinese Studies, Professor Lee Chack Fan (1st left).
'HELLO! The Palace Museum — School Caravan' brings digital culture to students across China
NEWS
10-11-2025 19:05 HKT
Smooth start for National Games ticket sales, with fans ready to cheer
NEWS
28-08-2025 15:48 HKT
Civets trapped in Happy Valley parking lot rescued
NEWS
19-08-2025 05:24 HKT
HKJC completes Chi Lin Care and Attention Home enhancement works
NEWS
18-08-2025 15:29 HKT
Jockey Club and OHKF hold fun fair in Tai Kwun to promote Chinese culture
NEWS
17-08-2025 21:07 HKT
Insiders noted that it is uncommon for the Jockey Club to offload such a large volume of assets in the secondary market. SING TAO
HKJC presumably offloading US$1b in major divestiture from American assets
FINANCE
09-07-2025 16:58 HKT
Jockey Club training center seeks future racing talent
HONG KONG RACING
02-06-2025 21:17 HKT
Dwight Yorke visits Sha Tin Racecourse on Sun
NEWS
13-04-2025 19:11 HKT
New grants aim to bring artificial intelligence into everyday teaching
NEWS
51 mins ago
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.