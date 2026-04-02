LegCo panel discusses Judy Chan’s careless driving case, decision pending

The Legislative Council’s Supervisory Committee held a closed-door meeting on Thursday to review the case of lawmaker Judy Chan Kapui, who was convicted of careless driving after being filmed driving against the flow of traffic in January.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Legislative Council President and committee chair Starry Lee Wai-king said after the meeting that members had conducted in-depth discussions and handled the case in accordance with established rules and procedures.

She said no further details could be disclosed at this stage and that a formal announcement would be made in due course.

Chan, a member of the New People’s Party, pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving and was fined HK$2,000 and banned from driving for one month. The offense stemmed from an incident on Jan 23, when she was filmed driving against traffic while several fire engines with flashing lights were responding to an emergency.

Lee had earlier issued a verbal warning to Chan and referred the case to the committee for further review.