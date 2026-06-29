Night Recap - June 29, 2026

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Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons

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Hong Kong is bracing for what could become the strongest El Niño climate phenomenon in recorded history, with local forecasters warning of unprecedented heat and an elevated risk of super typhoons over the coming years.

Public consultation opens on tighter prepaid contract for beauty and fitness sector

In a bid to better protect consumers, the government launched a two-month public consultation on Monday to explore tighter regulations for prepaid beauty and fitness contracts.

Tai Kwun welcomes record 5 million visitors last year

Tai Kwun attracted a record-breaking five million visitors last year, with tourists making up 55 percent of the total, according to the first public disclosure of performance figures since the venue opened eight years ago.

John Lee calls for public input as consultation for 2026 Policy Address kicks off

Hongkongers are now invited to offer their take on the 2026 Policy Address, as the government officially launched a public consultation starting Monday.

Trams and ferries to offer free rides as Hong Kong celebrates 29th anniversary of handover

Members of the public will enjoy a variety of free rides and special travel discounts across multiple public transport networks this week, as operators roll out promotional offers to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on July 1.

Business Today

HKTDC lifts HK 2026 export growth to above 20pc

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council has lifted its export growth forecast for the city to above 20 percent this year, following a strong performance in the first five months, up sharply from its previous estimate of 8 to 9 percent.

Fosun to invest over $10bn in 800-flat Clearwater Bay development at former Shaw Studios site

Fosun International (0656) officially broke ground on its long-awaited Clearwater Bay residential and cultural project at the former Shaw Studios site on Monday, with plans to launch over 800 residential units as early as late next year.

South Korea unveils US$576 billion AI-chip investment powered by Samsung, SK Hynix

South Korea rolled out sweeping chip and AI mega-projects on Monday, as President Lee Jae Myung pledged to cement overwhelming industry leadership with investments worth more than US$576 billion (HK$4.49 trillion) over several years.

NWD cuts price of 83 Wing Hong Street by up to 57pc, Bloomberg reports

New World Development(0017) and alternative investment manager Ares Management, co-owners of the commercial complex 83 Wing Hong Street in Cheung Sha Wan, have reduced prices for some of the units, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter said.

Hong Kong banks' bad loan ratio falls to 1.87pc, ending two-quarter rise

The banking sector's classified loan ratio fell to 1.87 percent at the end of March, down from 2.01 percent at the end of last December, after two consecutive quarters of increases, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

World/China

China's Xi meets Belarus leader Lukashenko in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a key Russian ally, in Beijing on Monday, state media said.

Washington says US, Iran pausing strikes, talks to proceed

A US official said Sunday that Washington and Tehran agreed to halt attacks after new tit-for-tat strikes strained their interim deal, with the sides planning to renew talks aimed at ending the Middle East war.

Thai family mourn teen girl as Australian charged with murder

The family of a 17-year-old Thai girl whose body was found in a suitcase in a resort city are "devastated", her stepmother said Monday, as authorities charged an Australian man for her murder.

EU, China trade tensions loom over minister visit

Europe and China will gauge whether trade frictions can be resolved through talks Monday when top EU trade official Maros Sefcovic hosts his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Brussels for day-long discussions.

Venezuela's largest refinery shutdown after power outage, sources say

A power outage on Sunday forced the shutdown of Venezuela's largest refinery, the 645,000-barrel-per-day Amuay, though the electric service was later restored, workers from that facility and residents said.