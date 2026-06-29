Govt adopts modular construction to lower costs for $9.7b Kwu Tung North complex

Lawmakers have questioned the lack of substantial cost cuts for the HK$9.7 billion joint-user government complex project in Kwu Tung North, with authorities defending the pricing by highlighting cost-saving construction technologies and optimized project scheduling.

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The debate follows the Legislative Council’s Public Works Subcommittee’s recent approval of the project, which involves constructing a joint-user complex and a general office building in Area 29 of the Kwu Tung North New Development Area.

The proposal will now be submitted to the Finance Committee for final approval. It is expected to pass without further deliberation unless at least three committee members jointly request a review.

During the meeting on Monday, Director of Architectural Services Michael Li Kiu-yin explained that the development comprises not only office premises but also a large-scale sports center.

Originally estimated at HK$33,000 per square meter, the unit construction cost has been lowered to HK$31,000 through the adoption of Modular Integrated Construction technology, while the overall construction period has also been compressed to three and a half years.

Within the complex, a designated 650-square-meter area will be reserved for retail shops and restaurants. Some lawmakers inquired whether the government could expand this commercial floor area to generate more recurrent rental income.

Permanent Secretary for Development (Planning and Lands) Doris Ho Pui-ling stressed the need for a balanced floor-space allocation to prioritize public facilities.

She added that several upcoming private residential projects located north of the site will provide dedicated shopping centers and dining options to sufficiently meet local demand.

Meanwhile, some legislators also focus on the sports center facilities in the complex. Deputy Director of Leisure and Cultural Services Winnie Chui Hiu-lo explained that the fencing facilities are positioned for junior training and non-professional regular practices.

Given Hong Kong’s diverse range of existing sports venues of different scales, the centre will not serve as a hub for all fencing events and competitions.

However, she emphasized that all three main sports halls and activity rooms will be reserved to support large-scale tournaments when necessary.

The Development Bureau said that the complex will provide 20 public parking spots and 220 exclusive spaces, with the latter opening to the general public outside peak commuting hours. Nearby private developments are expected to provide another 180 parking spaces.