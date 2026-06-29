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NEWS

Local man arrested as Customs seized illicit petrol and cigarettes near Cheung Chau

NEWS
46 mins ago

by

Rina Wang

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A local man was arrested after the Customs seized 240 liters of suspected illicit petrol along with 34 untaxed cigarettes from a speedboat intercepted south of Cheung Chau.

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Officers mounted an operation on Sunday (Jun 28) afternoon after spotting the suspicious vessel speeding across the southern maritime boundary into local waters. Upon intercepting the speedboat, they discovered the untaxed fuel stored in 12 plastic jerricans and the illicit cigarettes stashed inside the cabin.

The seized contraband has an estimated market value of about HK$6,200, with a duty potential of around HK$1,500. A 49-year-old man was detained on suspicion of violating the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance.

Dealing with, possessing, or selling illicit fuel and cigarettes is a criminal offense. Offenders face a maximum fine of HK$1 million and two years' imprisonment for illicit fuel, and a HK$2 million fine and seven years in jail for illicit cigarettes.

illicit petrol

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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