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NEWS

Tai Kwun welcomes record 5 million visitors last year

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Tai Kwun attracted a record-breaking five million visitors last year, with tourists making up 55 percent of the total, according to the first public disclosure of performance figures since the venue opened eight years ago.

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Excluding the pandemic period, annual visitor numbers have steadily increased at the arts and heritage center. Management projects an additional 3 percent growth for the current fiscal year, which would set another consecutive record. 

Head of Operations of Tai Kwun Lisa Tsang Ching-man expressed hope to maintain this upward trajectory but noted that shifting environmental and weather conditions keep management cautiously optimistic. 

She attributed the site’s success to its diverse cultural programming and broad culinary offerings, which have attracted varied demographics and solidified Tai Kwun’s status as a prominent cultural landmark in Hong Kong. 

Meanwhile, Tai Kwun is currently hosting a cinematic exhibition titled “Better Together – Partnering Up for Hong Kong Movies.” 

Running from June 23 to October 4, the showcase spans the Hong Kong SAR Establishment Day holiday, the summer vacation period and the National Day Golden Week. 

The event features immersive installations highlighting 12 classic films from eight distinct movie series, offering a comprehensive look at Hong Kong cinema spanning from the 1960s all the way to 2024.

Curator Sunny Chan Wing-san said that the exhibition aims to deliver “positive energy” to audiences by honoring iconic on-screen partnerships from different eras, evoking the long-standing spirit of mutual support among Hong Kong people. 

Standard admission tickets are priced at HK$30, while students, senior citizens and people with disabilities can purchase tickets for HK$20. All tickets can only be purchased online.

Tai Kwun

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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