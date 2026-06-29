Govt eases application requirements for rural holiday camps and homestays

The government has published two new guidelines for operating holiday camps and homestay lodgings in rural areas, aiming to streamline regulatory requirements and promote local thematic tourism.

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The Office of the Licensing Authority under the Home Affairs Department on Monday released the enhanced “Guide to Licence Applications for Guesthouse (Holiday Camp) Covering Building, Caravan & Tent Campsites,” as well as the new “Guide to Licence Application for Guesthouse in Village House.”

These guides aim to provide flexible building and fire safety requirements tailored to the actual circumstances of holiday camps and village houses.

Under the guidelines, for holiday camps and village houses located in remote areas that lack direct access to emergency vehicle lanes or street fire hydrants, the authority may allow more flexible fire safety measures in light of actual site conditions, provided fire safety requirements are met.

Examples include requiring the installation of wheeled-type dry powder fire extinguishers and self-contained smoke detectors to improve overall operational convenience.

As for village houses constructed before 1961, their building conditions may not fully comply with current prescribed standards. The authority will assess applications on a case-by-case basis, allowing operators to propose site-specific alternatives for structural safety, fire resisting construction, escape routes, lighting, and ventilation provisions.

The Home Affairs Department stressed that while building and fire safety remain top priorities, the authority will continue to remove barriers and lift restrictions for the sector. It will also constantly review and enhance the licensing regime for guesthouses in rural areas.