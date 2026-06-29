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NEWS

New youth wellness program launched to combat substance and behavioural addiction risks

NEWS
6 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Children and Youth Services (HKCYS) will launch a territory-wide youth wellness initiative in September to combat early addiction risks among young people, funded by the Hong Kong Jockey Club and backed by research from Hong Kong Shue Yan University.

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The “Journey+” Youth Health Education Programme officially kicked off on Monday with a launch ceremony and the signing of the Positivity Navigating Journey Education Charter at the Hong Kong Science Park. The event drew nearly 300 students, teachers, and representatives from both the education and social welfare sectors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Under Secretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai noted that the initiative is grounded in the 6Cs Positive Growth Model. It utilizes a two-tier early intervention approach to help students cultivate positive mindsets, healthy habits, and resilience.

He expressed hope that the newly signed charter would encourage stakeholders to collaborate closely in nurturing the younger generation within a supportive environment of love and care.

Joyce Lee Yuen-sum, Agency Director of HKCYS, pointed out that modern youths increasingly turn to emerging forms of entertainment—such as pinball machines, claw machines, and in-game purchases—to relieve stress or seek instant gratification.

Without proper guidance, these activities can easily spiral into addiction and disrupt academic performance, underscoring the urgent need for early detection and support to safeguard youth wellness.

To achieve this, the programme first implements comprehensive, universal prevention efforts, which include seminars, workshops, and a Positive Ambassador scheme.

It then utilizes the Positive Life Attitude and Resilience Checklist, co-created by Shue Yan University and HKCYS, to identify individuals with potential addictive behaviours or early-stage addiction and provide tailored counseling and group support.

Furthermore, the programme offers dedicated training for educators and parents, while incorporating community outreach initiatives, such as micro-movie productions, to raise broader public awareness about positive living.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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