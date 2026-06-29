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NEWS

TVB actress Zoie Tam files bankruptcy petitions against producer Gary Tang and actress Lu Jingjing

NEWS
42 mins ago
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TVB actress Zoie Tam Hoi-ki has filed bankruptcy petitions against former TVB producer and screenwriter Gary Tang Tuck-hei and actress Lu Jingjing, according to Hong Kong Judiciary records.

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The two petitions were filed with the High Court on Friday (Jun 26) and are scheduled to be heard at 2.30pm on September 8.

Speaking to Sing Tao Headline, Tam confirmed that she had filed the petitions against Tang and Lu, whom she identified as husband and wife.

"I've already handed the matter over to the court," she said.

Tang is best known for producing and writing several classic TVB dramas, including The File of Justice and Healing Hands.

He previously made headlines in 2021 after Mei Lik Ko Finance Limited filed a High Court claim seeking to recover more than HK$3.17 million in alleged outstanding debts. Debt collection posters bearing Tang's Hong Kong identity card number were also put up outside TVB City, accusing him of failing to repay money raised for a television drama project. Tang later said the dispute stemmed from a misunderstanding and that the finance company subsequently withdrew its claim.

Tam and Lu were once close friends. In 2023, Tam posted a birthday message for Lu on social media, describing her as a "kind-hearted" friend and saying that she looked forward to sharing more experiences together. Lu replied: "It's wonderful to have you by my side all these years. Thank you, my dear."

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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