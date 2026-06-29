Trams and ferries to offer free rides as Hong Kong celebrates 29th anniversary of handover

Members of the public will enjoy a variety of free rides and special travel discounts across multiple public transport networks this week, as operators roll out promotional offers to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on July 1.

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According to the Transport Department, the city's iconic double-decker trams will offer entirely free travel for three consecutive days, running from July 1 through July 3.

This extended offer aims to encourage locals and visitors alike to travel around the city during the celebratory period.

Water transport will also see significant concessions, with several ferry routes offering free services on July 1.

This includes the highly popular Star Ferry service operating between Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai.

While some of these maritime services will be open directly to walk-on passengers, operators for certain routes will distribute complimentary boarding passes in advance.

For railway commuters, the MTR Corporation is launching a celebratory lucky draw on July 1, giving away 71,000 single-journey electronic tickets for local rides.

Additionally, promotional discounts on the Airport Express will be available for younger passengers and seniors, specifically targeting those traveling with Child Octopus cards, Student Status personalized Octopus cards, and JoyYou Cards.