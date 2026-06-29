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NEWS

Man in his 50s drowns off Aberdeen Promenade

NEWS
50 mins ago

by

Rina Wang

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A man in his 50s died after being pulled from the waters off the Aberdeen Promenade on Monday morning.

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Authorities received a report and called to the scene at around 7.48am after passers-by spotted the man, surnamed Tse, floating about five meters offshore near a park along Aberdeen Praya Road.

Emergency services responded to the report as a passerby noticed a man floating roughly five meters from the shore near a park on Aberdeen Praya Road.

Firefighters retrieved the 54-year-old unconscious man, surnamed Tse, from the sea and rushed him to Queen Mary Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts.

Police are currently investigating, and the cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

Aberdeen Promenade

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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