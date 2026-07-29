HashKey proposes acquisition of Singapore's Asia Pacific Exchange

HashKey (3887) announced that HKDAG SG, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a non-legally binding framework agreement for a possible acquisition of the entire equity interests in Asia Pacific Exchange, an exchange incorporated in Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Asia Pacific Exchange and its subsidiaries and affiliates operates a comprehensive and self-contained financial market infrastructure, empowered by its integrated issuance and clearing capabilities with the “Approved Exchange” license held by Asia Pacific Exchange and the “Approved Clearing House” license held by Asia Pacific Clear, a member of the group, in Singapore. Currently, only three institutions in the entire market hold both of these licenses simultaneously.

HashKey noted that the proposed acquisition presents a compelling opportunity for the group to establish a more scalable regulated presence in Singapore. Developing this infrastructure is consistent with its broader strategy of building a diversified, multi-jurisdictional fintech platform operating under robust regulatory frameworks.

However, HashKey also stated the transaction is subject to the results of due diligence, the execution of definitive documents, and the approval of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The group has not entered into any definitive document yet, emphasizing that the proposed acquisition may or may not proceed.