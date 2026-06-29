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NEWS

Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter expansion sparks questions on economic growth and vessel size limits

NEWS
21 mins ago
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Lawmakers have raised concerns about whether the government would eventually allow megayachts measuring 50 meters or longer to dock at the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter after the expansion work, as well as how the project would drive economic growth.

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The discussion follows the recent approval of the HK$2 billion expansion project by the Legislative Council’s Public Works Subcommittee. The proposal was fast-tracked after being exempted from further deliberation by the Finance Committee.

At a Subcommittee panel review on Monday, Permanent Secretary for Development (Planning and Lands) Doris Ho Pui-ling explained that, for now, the expanded shelter will primarily cater to smaller yachts, and the authorities will review whether to lift the size cap at a later stage.

She noted that about 99 percent of yachts registered in Hong Kong are under 50 meters in length. In addition, large yacht berths have been reserved for the future yacht zone near the airport. 

Regarding the relocation of affected shipyards, Ho said that only 20 to 30 percent of current operators are still engaged in vessel repair work. The government has set aside land in Tin Wan to support the relocation.

The main breakwaters are expected to be completed within three years of the project’s launch, after which the site will be handed over to developers.

Ho said the two new breakwaters are designed to withstand a "one-in-200-year" extreme rainstorm, with the aim of reducing wave height to 0.9 meters. Extra space has also been built into the foundation to allow for future height extensions if needed.

Other lawmakers asked about fishing vessel berths, the overall planning of the typhoon shelter, and how the expansion will drive economic growth.

He said that the government plans to allocate a one-hectare site at Po Chong Wan to be developed as an integrated district alongside private yacht berths, incorporating residential and catering amenities.

Furthermore, a public recreational space and pedestrian walkway on the eastern breakwater will be managed by Ocean Park to create synergy benefits. The government will remain responsible for structural maintenance, while the theme park will handle daily management. 

Ho said the government has set aside around HK$9 million to cover the park’s future management expenses. 

Assistant Director of Marine Department Law Lap-keung added that fishing-related infrastructure is currently concentrated in the Aberdeen West Typhoon Shelter. 

Following the expansion, a management model similar to Po Chong Wan will be introduced to accommodate more yachts and free up additional berthing space for fishing vessels.

Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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