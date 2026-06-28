Jockey Club SCENES Building opens at Tai Tam, boosting green initiatives for scouts

The Tai Tam Scout Centre marked a significant milestone today with the official opening of the Jockey Club SCENES Building. The new facility, together with the Lo Koon Wing Building and the refurbished Bradbury Building, forms part of a major enhancement project aimed at boosting the Scout Association of Hong Kong’s nature and environmental programs.

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Equipped with solar panels and designed according to low-carbon, sustainable architectural principles, the new building features nature-responsive elements that maximize daylight, energy efficiency, and comfort. The project has already received a provisional BEAM Plus Gold rating, reflecting its high standards for sustainability. As the first Scout Centre of Excellence for Nature, Environment and Sustainability (SCENES) in Hong Kong and only the third in Asia, the upgraded Tai Tam Scout Centre is set to play a leading role in environmental education.

The Centre expects to accommodate up to 60,000 visitors a year, including school groups, NGOs, and youth organizations.

Redeveloped from a former administration office, the Jockey Club SCENES Building replaces aging infrastructure and enhances the center’s capacity and functionality. Its sustainable features are expected to significantly reduce the environmental impact of the campsite and help it meet international standards set by the World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM).

The project was made possible by a donation of nearly HK$100 million from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

The Trust’s support also enabled upgrades at the Lo Koon Wing and Bradbury Buildings, introducing multi-purpose learning spaces, laboratories, eco-friendly accommodation, and barrier-free access.

These improvements aim to create a more inclusive and dynamic learning environment, while fostering collaboration with groups beyond Hong Kong.