Over 30 HK aviation representatives complete national studies course in Beijing 

A total of 30 management personnel from the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) and Hong Kong's aviation industry concluded a seven-day National Studies and Visit Program in Beijing on Sunday

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The program was organized on the occasion of the department's 80th anniversary and aimed to enhance participants' understanding of the country's development and visionary strategies, thereby fostering continued collaboration to promote aviation development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Victor Liu Chi-yung, noted that the course was tailor-made to meet the professional needs of the CAD and the local aviation industry

Liu expressed his gratitude to the Administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Song Zhiyong, for attending the first day of the course as the keynote speaker.

Song shared key insights into the high-quality development of civil aviation in China and provided participants with high-level professional guidance and forward-looking perspectives

The curriculum covered a wide range of topics, including national policy, national security, foreign affairs, technology, and civil aviation

Participants also had the opportunity to visit Beijing Daxing International Airport, as well as the CAAC's trio of operational hubs, namely the Operation Management Centre, Aviation Meteorological Centre, and Aeronautical Information Service Centre.

The Deputy Director-General of Civil Aviation, Clara Wong, represented the CAD at the graduation ceremony. Following the ceremony, she accompanied the participants to Tianjin, where they visited the "Uprising of the Two Airlines" Exhibition Hall and the Civil Aviation University of China.