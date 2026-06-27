John Lee likens four years of policy reforms to farming in anniversary address

Approaching the fourth anniversary of his term, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has likened his administration’s approach to governance to the meticulous process of agriculture, highlighting significant strides in reducing public housing wait times and pushing forward systemic reforms.

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In a recent social media post featuring a video centered on the theme of deep cultivation and riding the momentum of change, the city's leader reflected on his ongoing tenure during visits to a community garden and a high-tech hydroponic research center.

Conversing with local gardeners who shared their satisfaction in watching seedlings grow, Lee compared his administration's work over the past four years to the four stages of farming.

He explained that breaking the soil represents identifying problems, dismantling vested interests, and implementing systemic reforms.

Sowing seeds equates to establishing clear policy directions, while cultivating involves utilizing public resources to support citizens in need. The final stage, harvesting, represents the delivery of tangible policy results to the public.

Elaborating on these harvested results, Lee pointed to his government's shift toward a results-oriented culture and its success in tackling deeply rooted historical issues, particularly the city's chronic land and housing shortages.

He noted that the composite waiting time for public housing has been successfully reduced from just over six years to under five years, marking the lowest wait time in more than eight years.

Additionally, the administration has facilitated the relocation of nearly ten thousand households into Light Public Housing and initiated an orderly phase-out of substandard subdivided flats in favor of regulated basic housing units.

Beyond housing and property market stabilization, the Chief Executive emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to leverage the One Country, Two Systems framework and build strong national security protections.

He also highlighted a targeted approach to poverty alleviation designed to reach those at the very back of the line who need help the most, alongside the accelerated development of the Northern Metropolis.

Drawing inspiration from the hydroponic center's use of artificial intelligence and weather-resistant technology, Lee stressed that long-term governance requires continuous adaptation to changing environments.

By shifting toward an industry-driven approach and opening new economic avenues, he expressed confidence that the government's careful cultivation of policies will yield a more prosperous future and deliver concrete, felt benefits to all residents.