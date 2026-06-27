logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

John Lee likens four years of policy reforms to farming in anniversary address

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Approaching the fourth anniversary of his term, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has likened his administration’s approach to governance to the meticulous process of agriculture, highlighting significant strides in reducing public housing wait times and pushing forward systemic reforms. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a recent social media post featuring a video centered on the theme of deep cultivation and riding the momentum of change, the city's leader reflected on his ongoing tenure during visits to a community garden and a high-tech hydroponic research center. 

Conversing with local gardeners who shared their satisfaction in watching seedlings grow, Lee compared his administration's work over the past four years to the four stages of farming. 

He explained that breaking the soil represents identifying problems, dismantling vested interests, and implementing systemic reforms. 

Sowing seeds equates to establishing clear policy directions, while cultivating involves utilizing public resources to support citizens in need. The final stage, harvesting, represents the delivery of tangible policy results to the public. 

Elaborating on these harvested results, Lee pointed to his government's shift toward a results-oriented culture and its success in tackling deeply rooted historical issues, particularly the city's chronic land and housing shortages. 

He noted that the composite waiting time for public housing has been successfully reduced from just over six years to under five years, marking the lowest wait time in more than eight years. 

Additionally, the administration has facilitated the relocation of nearly ten thousand households into Light Public Housing and initiated an orderly phase-out of substandard subdivided flats in favor of regulated basic housing units. 

Beyond housing and property market stabilization, the Chief Executive emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to leverage the One Country, Two Systems framework and build strong national security protections. 

He also highlighted a targeted approach to poverty alleviation designed to reach those at the very back of the line who need help the most, alongside the accelerated development of the Northern Metropolis. 

Drawing inspiration from the hydroponic center's use of artificial intelligence and weather-resistant technology, Lee stressed that long-term governance requires continuous adaptation to changing environments. 

By shifting toward an industry-driven approach and opening new economic avenues, he expressed confidence that the government's careful cultivation of policies will yield a more prosperous future and deliver concrete, felt benefits to all residents.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rosanna Law champions smart Hong Kong at APEC Summit
NEWS
2 hours ago
Sweet ride: Hong Kong taxi driver praised for free 'lollipop buffet' and cabin-class perks
NEWS
2 hours ago
Young boy dies from suspected heatstroke at Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong to roll out smart traffic lights to cut vehicle waiting times by up to 10pc
NEWS
3 hours ago
Over 800 Hong Kong restaurants cleared to welcome dogs under new pet-friendly scheme
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong abandons 'cold' poverty line for targeted relief, plans new support for vulnerable caregivers
NEWS
5 hours ago
Police arrest duo after chopstick-wielding thieves caught fishing mail in Tuen Mun
NEWS
6 hours ago
Hong Kong police chief visits Belgium to forge new ties in AI and smart policing
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong expands southbound vehicle scheme to nine GBA cities
NEWS
9 hours ago
One passenger hospitalized after airport-bound bus smashes into highway barriers
NEWS
9 hours ago
(File Photo)
Half of Hong Kong households to receive electricity subsidies as global fuel prices surge
NEWS
26-06-2026 20:11 HKT
HK court grants 3-year protection order for infant of high-profile parents after child neglect assessment
NEWS
26-06-2026 20:22 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.