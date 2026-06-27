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NEWS

Thousands of paddlers converge on Victoria Harbour for the 50th Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Over 4,500 athletes from 16 countries and regions have descended upon the Tsim Sha Tsui East waterfront on Saturday for the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, a two-day sporting spectacle transforming Victoria Harbour into a vibrant battleground for 21 prestigious championship titles.

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The massive event, running through June 27 and 28, features more than 220 teams competing against the city's iconic skyline. 

To mark the 50th anniversary of the races, organizers have introduced two major highlight events that celebrate both the history and the competitive peak of the sport. 

Honoring local heritage, the 50th Anniversary Fisherman Invitational Cup features six local fishermen teams from districts such as Aberdeen and Chai Wan, who are taking to the water in traditional wooden dragon boats. 

Meanwhile, the 50th Anniversary Championship will serve as the event's grand finale, pitting the champions of nine major race categories against one another in a highly anticipated showdown to claim the ultimate title of "Ultimate Dragon Boat Champion."

The event's global prestige is a major draw for visiting athletes, including first-time participants from Indonesia's KDB Jakarta Dragon Boat Club. 

Team members expressed immense excitement about their debut, describing Hong Kong as a sacred destination for the sport. 

They noted that while facing off against highly experienced, world-class competitors presents a significant challenge, it also offers a rare and valuable opportunity to push their own limits.

On land, the Victoria Harbour promenade has been packed with enthusiastic locals and tourists eager to catch the action. 

Attendees cited various reasons for joining the crowds, with some making impromptu visits after seeing news coverage of the races. 

Families were seen enjoying the festivities, with parents praising the lively atmosphere and favorable weather. 

The event also drew back visitors who had attended earlier festival celebrations without live races, returning this weekend with friends to fully experience the bustling, competitive energy that defines the traditional races.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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