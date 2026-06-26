Four hospitalized after Ho Man Tin flat fire; woman later dies

A woman was certified dead after being taken to hospital following a flat fire and explosion at Valiant Court in Ho Man Tin on Friday morning (Jun 26).

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The fire broke out at about 10.04am in a residential unit, sending thick smoke through the building. Firefighters deployed one hose line and a breathing apparatus team to put out the blaze.

Footage circulating online showed flames engulfing the flat, with a window-mounted air-conditioner catching fire and exploding, causing the flames to spread to upper floors.

Four residents — three women and one man — were rescued from the unit. A woman in her 50s was found unconscious. All four were taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment, where she was later certified dead.

About 30 residents self-evacuated during the incident.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.