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WORLD

Japan coach 'proud' of tidy fans - as long as cleaners stay in work

WORLD
11 mins ago
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Fans celebrate early in the morning at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on June 15, 2026, after Japan's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the World Cup. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Fans celebrate early in the morning at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on June 15, 2026, after Japan's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the World Cup. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said Friday he was proud that the country's fans had forged a global reputation for tidying up after themselves at the World Cup -- as long as it does not put cleaners out of work.

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Footage went viral online after Japan supporters were seen putting their rubbish in blue plastic bags following Sunday's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in Texas.

Fans told AFP it was "Japanese culture" to leave any public place cleaner than when they arrived.

Speaking on the eve of Japan's second group game, against Tunisia on Saturday in Mexico, Moriyasu said: "I think this is one part of the Japanese culture that we can be proud of in the world."

It extends to his squad, who left the changing room at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium immaculate after the game.

But Moriyasu said there was a possible downside.

"I have met Brazilian players, Brazilian coaches and people from different countries and then they would all point out something different," he said.

"They said, by picking up people's garbage it would be clean, but wouldn't you be taking away the work from the cleaners?

"So I guess that is one way of looking at it."

And while images of Japan fans cleaning up gained widespread praise abroad, back in Japan a social media post went viral complaining men rarely do the same at home.

"Japanese men spend among the least time on housework internationally," read the post.

"Please do it at home," it added.

AFP

Japancoachproudtidy fanscleanersstay in work

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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