71-year-old South Korean man dies after falling into sea in Central

A 71-year-old South Korean man died after falling into the harbor outside Central Police Station in the early hours of Sunday (Jun 21), despite rescue efforts by two police officers who jumped into the water to save him.

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Police received a report at around 5.51am that a man had fallen into the harbor near the waterfront outside Central Police Station in Central.

Two uniformed officers who spotted the incident immediately entered the water and rescued the man. A Marine Police launch later arrived to assist and transported him to a nearby pier.

The man was found unconscious when paramedics arrived. He was rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital for emergency treatment, while an automated chest compression device was used en route to hospital.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the deceased was a 71-year-old South Korean national.

An investigation into the incident is underway.