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NEWS

Eighth suspect arrested in $7m airport gold robbery as charged suspects face court

NEWS
46 mins ago
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Hong Kong police have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with a violent HK$7 million gold heist at an airport parking lot, following the arrest of a 24-year-old man in Tuen Mun on Saturday evening.

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The latest arrest adds to the growing group of suspects in custody for the early-morning robbery on June 18, which left a courier hospitalized with stab wounds. 

Police confirmed that three of the previously detained suspects have already been formally charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Among them, a 29-year-old suspect faces additional vehicle-related charges, while a 21-year-old suspect has been charged with forgery and driving offenses. 

Both are scheduled to appear in Shatin Magistrates' Courts on Monday morning, while other suspects remain in custody for questioning.

The incident unfolded shortly past midnight on June 18 at the Airport Car Park 3 on Airport Road.

The 36-year-old victim had recently flown back to Hong Kong from Bali, Indonesia, carrying 6 kilograms of gold bars worth approximately HK$7 million in a black backpack on behalf of his former employer. 

As he prepared to retrieve his car, three masked assailants armed with knives confronted him, chasing him down when he attempted to flee.

The attackers slashed his arm and leg, snatched the gold, and escaped in a getaway vehicle toward Tung Chung. 

The injured courier was treated initially at North Lantau Hospital before being transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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