Thousands gather for 2026 Sha Tin Dragon Boat Races under sunny skies as paddlers celebrate traditional spirit

The Shing Mun River came alive Friday morning as thousands of competitive paddlers and enthusiastic spectators gathered for the 2026 Sha Tin Dragon Boat Races, celebrating the traditional festival under unexpectedly clear skies following days of severe rainstorms.

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The vibrant event featured 33 high-octane races spanning medium, small, and women's boat categories from early morning until early afternoon.

Teams representing a wide cross-section of society, including government departments, disciplined services, and school groups, navigated the river to the thunderous rhythm of traditional drums.

Along the riverbanks, large crowds soaked in the festive atmosphere, cheering on their favorite teams and capturing the colorful spectacle on their cameras.

Organizers were visibly relieved by the favorable weather conditions. Sha Tin Dragon Boat Race Management Committee Chairperson Carmen Choi expressed her delight that the morning remained mostly sunny despite the torrential rain that battered the city the day prior.

She highlighted the impressive turnout of 193 teams, noting a significant influx of young, first-time participants.

The chairperson emphasized that the event serves as a dynamic platform for younger generations to connect with Chinese heritage and the local history of dragon boating, proving that traditional sports can be highly engaging.

Leading by example, she even took to the water herself, serving as the drummer for the Toy Heroes team alongside her son, noting that she prioritized the thrill of participation and the race atmosphere over the final rankings.

A major highlight of the morning was the Early Light International Dragon Boat Races, which saw nine teams fiercely competing for the title.

As the whistle blew, the boats surged forward, with the Diocesan School Old Boys' Association ultimately claiming the championship with a blistering time of one minute and thirty seconds.

The race also featured a strong showing from the Sing Tao Dragon Boat Team in lane four and the Toy Heroes in lane five, who finished in sixth and eighth place, respectively.

Chairman of Sing Tao News Corporation Karson Choi Ka-tsan attended the event to personally support his company's team and later presented the awards for the invitational race.

He commended the Sing Tao paddlers for their exceptional teamwork and encouraged them to continue their involvement in the meaningful sporting tradition.

Despite missing out on a medal in their second consecutive year of competition, the Sing Tao team members remained highly positive about their journey.

Team captain Gary, from the company's art and production department, explained that integrating new members and coordinating training schedules around diverse work shifts presented significant challenges during their twelve preparatory sessions.

Facing stronger opposition this year, including university-level teams, the captain expressed immense pride in the team's relentless effort, noting that the grueling training yielded noticeable improvements and that willpower ultimately transcends age.

This resilient sentiment was echoed by the team's youngest member, twenty-four-year-old Hugo.

He detailed the intense physical fatigue caused by the demanding after-work training sessions, which put a heavy strain on his shoulders and waist, but concluded that overcoming personal limits is a victory in itself.

Following the fierce competition, the Sing Tao crew gathered to reflect on their performance and strategize for the future, hoping to recruit even more talent to their ranks.

To boost morale and celebrate their hard work, the team captain distributed certificates of appreciation to all participants.

The group concluded the festivities by taking commemorative photos and sharing a traditional roast pig to replenish their energy, unanimously pledging to return to the Shing Mun River even stronger next year.