AIA Hong Kong and HYROX Hong Kong establish strategic partnership to promote healthy lifestyles 

AIA Hong Kong and HYROX Hong Kong announced a strategic partnership on Thursday, with AIA Hong Kong becoming the official title partner of AIA HYROX Hong Kong 2027, which aims to inspire healthy lifestyles across the city.

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The partnership combines HYROX's accessible fitness race format with AIA's purpose of helping people live healthier, longer, better lives, according to the statement released on Thursday.

Scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 January 2027 at AsiaWorld-Expo, the event will see the two organisations join forces to inspire more people across Hong Kong to embrace healthy lifestyles, build healthier habits and take the first step towards improving their wellbeing.

As part of the partnership, AIA Hong Kong will launch a series of health and wellness initiatives to encourage greater participation in physical activity and healthy living, alongside engagement programmes that extend beyond race participants to involve families, friends and local communities.

Melissa Wong, chief customer and marketing officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau, noted that by working with HYROX, they expect to help more people experience a world-class fitness event, foster a stronger culture of health and wellness, and encourage broader participation in active living.

Combining running and functional workout stations in a standardized race format designed to be accessible to people from all walks of life, including adaptive athletes, HYROX enables participants to benchmark their performance against global standards while pursuing personal fitness goals. It has attracted nearly 900,000 race finishers across over 80 events worldwide in 2025 alone.



