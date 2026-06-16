Man, 36, arrested for allegedly assaulting four men, charged with 'gross indecency'

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Two arrested after gold chain snatched in Kennedy Town
16-06-2026 01:19 HKT
Father arrested over alleged abuse of 2-year-old son in Tai Po
10-06-2026 02:16 HKT
Man, 66, arrested two months after Ma Wan village house burglary
05-06-2026 04:23 HKT
Two hospital staff arrested over alleged assault on 94-year-old patient
03-06-2026 16:53 HKT
Police raid 2 illegal gambling dens on Shanghai Street, 9 arrested
03-06-2026 04:31 HKT
Foreign man arrested over Mong Kok indecent assault
25-05-2026 04:45 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
15-05-2026 03:36 HKT
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT