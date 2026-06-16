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Man, 36, arrested for allegedly assaulting four men, charged with 'gross indecency'

NEWS
42 mins ago
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A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting four men between August last year and June this year, police said. He has been charged with four offences including gross indecency, and will appear at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts on Thursday.

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Police received a report on June 14 from a 19-year-old victim who said he had passed out drunk on a Central street in the early hours of June 13 and woke up naked at a guesthouse in Tsim Sha Tsui, suspecting he had been assaulted.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and arrested the man on June 15. Officers found hidden camera footage on his phone and have identified two additional victims. They are still working to confirm the identity of a fourth victim.

assault gross indecency arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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