Night Recap - June 17, 2026

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HK to lower age threshold for commercial drivers’ medical checks to 65

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The government plans to lower the age threshold for commercial vehicle drivers to submit medical examination certificates from 70 to 65 and shorten the validity period of their driving licenses, with the target of implementing the legislative amendments by mid-2027.

HK film producer Raymond Wong begins 5-month prison term after voluntarily revoking bail

Well-known film producer and actor Raymond Wong Pak-ming was ordered to begin serving a five-month prison sentence immediately on Wednesday after the court approved his application to revoke his bail.

Remembered in the stars: Fallen Wang Fuk Court firefighter honored as asteroid namesake

A firefighter who fell while battling the devastating Wang Fuk Court fire last year has been honored in a unique way by having an asteroid named after him, serving as an everlasting tribute to his bravery.



Antitrust watchdog accepts Keeta’s commitment following concerns over restrictive restaurant contracts

The Competition Commission has accepted a commitment from online food delivery platform Kangaroo Limited, known as Keeta, noting that the platform’s revised agreements with partner restaurants are now legally binding and enforceable by the commission.



Kevin Choi leads list of newly promoted top civil service ranks: Sing Tao

Seven permanent secretaries have been promoted to the rank of Administrative Officer Staff Grade A1, with permanent secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi Kit-ming becoming the youngest same-level official at around 50, according to the exclusive report by Sing Tao Daily.

Business Today

Henderson Land redevelops Champagne Court to shed its prostitution, gambling, and drug offenses stigma

Henderson Land Development (0012) said redeveloping its Champagne Court Block B in Tsim Sha Tsui into a hotel can shed the stigmatized reputation of its history of conducting illegal activities in prostitution, gambling, and drug offenses.



Shanghai, Hong Kong should leverage complementary strengths, create synergy: Chan

Shanghai and Hong Kong should leverage their complementary strengths and generate synergy to better serve the country’s opening-up, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

Deloitte maintains full-year forecast of 160 new Hong Kong IPO, raising $300 billion

Deloitte has maintained its full-year forecast of 160 new listings raising HK$300 billion in Hong Kong, projecting the city to clinch the top-three position globally in fundraising.

CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 1 sells two units for over HK$270 mln

CK Asset's (1113) Phase 1 of its 21 Borrett Road project in Mid-Levels sold two units on Wednesday, raking in over HK$270 million.



Xiaohongshu plans for Hong Kong IPO by year-end, targets US$70b valuation, WSJ reports

Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu is preparing for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as the end of this year, targeting a valuation of more than US$70 billion (HK$548.59 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

World/China

G7 leaders demand ceasefire in Lebanon, welcome Iran deal

Leaders of the G7 countries demanded a ceasefire in Lebanon on Wednesday and said they will diversify energy supply routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz in response to the war in Iran, as they welcomed an interim deal to end the conflict.

Russia granted over 1,100 'anti-woke' visas to foreigners in 2025

Over 1,100 foreign citizens received Russian visas in 2025 for their declared commitment to "traditional values", state media reported Wednesday, a track opened as Moscow hardens its anti-liberal narrative amid the war in Ukraine.



South Korea's Lee asks Trump to lead peaceful diplomacy with North Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung asked U.S. President Donald Trump to take the lead in seeking a peaceful resolution of tensions with North Korea during a brief exchange at the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday, Lee's office said.

'I'm the boss', Trump says at G7, as he warms to Ukraine's war aims

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told a roomful of global leaders "I'm the boss", as he and other G7 leaders acknowledged Ukraine's improved battlefield fortunes with a unified pledge of support and fresh sanctions against Russia.