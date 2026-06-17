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HK to lower age threshold for commercial drivers’ medical checks to 65

NEWS
3 mins ago
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The government plans to lower the age threshold for commercial vehicle drivers to submit medical examination certificates from 70 to 65 and shorten the validity period of their driving licenses, with the target of implementing the legislative amendments by mid-2027. 

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Speaking at the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics Liu Chun-san noted that the government is finalizing the legislative details. Authorities aim to brief the Panel on Transport next month on the latest progress. Liu said that the Transport Department completed a trial health assessment in the fourth quarter of last year, which received positive feedback. 

The results demonstrated that the proposed medical guidelines and examination certificates are feasible. The department is now utilizing the findings to optimize the content of the certificates and the overall assessment process. 

Liu said the government also plans to establish a registry of doctors with medical practitioner details and guidelines, allowing drivers to choose an appropriate doctor for their check-ups. 

Lawmaker Lau Ka-keung questioned whether cognitive responsiveness and mental health would be included in the mandatory assessment to guarantee safe driving capabilities. 

Liu responded that the government has developed detailed medical guidelines in consultation with an expert panel to assist doctors during examinations. These guidelines already cover assessments of cognitive and motor functions. He added that if a doctor identifies any health conditions during a clinical examination that require further specialized evaluation, they can conduct specific tests or refer the driver to a specialist.

commercial vehicle drivers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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