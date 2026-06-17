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Kevin Choi leads list of newly promoted top civil service ranks: Sing Tao

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1 hour ago
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Kevin Choi Kit-ming (File Photo)
Kevin Choi Kit-ming (File Photo)

Seven permanent secretaries have been promoted to the rank of Administrative Officer Staff Grade A1, with permanent secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi Kit-ming becoming the youngest same-level official at around 50, according to the exclusive report by Sing Tao Daily.

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Choi's promotion was described as meteoric after serving as a permanent secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry for only about a year, with observers believing he has a bright future ahead.

Joining the Administrative Service in October 1997, Choi recently achieved a "triple promotion" within four years, climbing from D4 principal administrative officer in 2022 to the top D8 rank as Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics.

Apart from Choi, those promoted to civil servants at the rank of D8 also include Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Treasury) Andrew Lai Chi-wah, who was involved in a procurement incident regarding counterfeit drinking water last year.  

The remaining officials promoted are Deputy Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Vivian Sum Fong-kwang, Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food) Irene Young Bick-kwan, Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment) Eddie Cheung Kwok-choi, Director of Housing Charmaine Lee Pui-sze, and Permanent Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Maggie Wong Siu-chu.

With 18 permanent secretaries across government, there are five remaining in acting appointments, including Permanent Secretary for Education May Chan Wing-shiu, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics Vic Yau Cheuk-hang, Permanent Secretary for Security Apollonia Liu Lee Ho-kei, Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Angela Lee Chung-yan, and Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services)   Angelina Cheung Fung Wing-ping.

Meanwhile, Donald Ng Man-ki, who recently stepped down as Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene, and Fletch Chan Wai-wai, Deputy Secretary for Labour and Welfare (Welfare), have been promoted to the ranks of D6 and D4 principal administrative officers, respectively, with their promotion arrangements taking effect retroactively on April 1.

Kevin Choi Kit-mingD8

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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