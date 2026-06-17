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NEWS

Missing 63-year-old found hanged in Tuen Mun

NEWS
54 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

A 63-year-old man who had been reported missing was found hanged in Tuen Mun on Wednesday afternoon.

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Police received a report at around 5pm that a man was hanging near Elegance Gardens on King Fung Path in San Hui. Paramedics arrived at the scene and certified him dead.

Officers later confirmed that the deceased was a 63-year-old missing person.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The case has been classified as "dead body found."

 

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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