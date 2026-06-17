Ngong Ping 360 marks 20th anniversary with half-price round-trip cable car deal

Ngong Ping 360 has launched a half-price ticket promotion for local residents to mark its 20th anniversary, kicking off a series of celebrations that will include its first-ever evening service during the summer holidays.

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From now until August 31, Hong Kong residents can enjoy a 50 percent discount when purchasing the round-trip cable car package, which includes one way in a Crystal Cabin and the other in a Standard Cabin, through the official website.

Under the promotion, adult tickets have been slashed from HK$330 to HK$165. Tickets for seniors and children are priced at HK$97 and HK$92, down from their original prices of HK$195 and HK$185, respectively.

The promotional tickets are valid for travel between June 23 and August 31.

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James Tung Pui-chuen, managing director of Ngong Ping 360, noted that the cable car attraction has welcomed over 26 million guests over the past two decades. He described the half-price discount as the inaugural initiative to give back to the local community.

Meanwhile, celebrations will kick off at Ngong Ping Village starting June 23, where retired cable car cabins will be transformed into 20th-anniversary installations. A variety of retro, Hong Kong-style settings, including a traditional mahjong parlor, a classic cha chaan teng, and a vintage MTR station, will be set up across the village.

Visitors can also participate in a stamp-gathering activity to create custom postcards.

In addition, all 108 cable cars in service will sport anniversary liveries, including 24 unique, co-branded cabins created in collaboration with prominent local and international brands.

Looking ahead to the summer holidays, the attraction will debut its first-ever night cable car service, featuring cabins adorned with luminous and night-glowing designs.

During the night operations, Ngong Ping Village will transform into a retro neon-lit boulevard hosting evening concerts. Ticket pricing, performer lineups, and further details for the night service will be announced later this month.