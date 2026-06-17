logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Ngong Ping 360 marks 20th anniversary with half-price round-trip cable car deal

NEWS
15 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Ngong Ping 360 has launched a half-price ticket promotion for local residents to mark its 20th anniversary, kicking off a series of celebrations that will include its first-ever evening service during the summer holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

From now until August 31, Hong Kong residents can enjoy a 50 percent discount when purchasing the round-trip cable car package, which includes one way in a Crystal Cabin and the other in a Standard Cabin, through the official website.

Under the promotion, adult tickets have been slashed from HK$330 to HK$165. Tickets for seniors and children are priced at HK$97 and HK$92, down from their original prices of HK$195 and HK$185, respectively.

The promotional tickets are valid for travel between June 23 and August 31.

+2

James Tung Pui-chuen, managing director of Ngong Ping 360, noted that the cable car attraction has welcomed over 26 million guests over the past two decades. He described the half-price discount as the inaugural initiative to give back to the local community.

Meanwhile, celebrations will kick off at Ngong Ping Village starting June 23, where retired cable car cabins will be transformed into 20th-anniversary installations. A variety of retro, Hong Kong-style settings, including a traditional mahjong parlor, a classic cha chaan teng, and a vintage MTR station, will be set up across the village.

Visitors can also participate in a stamp-gathering activity to create custom postcards.

In addition, all 108 cable cars in service will sport anniversary liveries, including 24 unique, co-branded cabins created in collaboration with prominent local and international brands.
Looking ahead to the summer holidays, the attraction will debut its first-ever night cable car service, featuring cabins adorned with luminous and night-glowing designs.

During the night operations, Ngong Ping Village will transform into a retro neon-lit boulevard hosting evening concerts. Ticket pricing, performer lineups, and further details for the night service will be announced later this month.

Ngong Ping 360promotioncelebrationcable car

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Russia, China to unveil cable car over the Amur river, TASS says
CHINA
21-05-2026 12:41 HKT
A Starbucks logo is seen at a Starbucks coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea, March 7, 2016. Picture taken March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Starbucks Korea head fired after 'Tank Day' promotion sparks public uproar
WORLD
19-05-2026 10:32 HKT
Ngong Ping 360 teams up with Garden for the first time to launch “Spring Delights Party”.
Ngong Ping 360 teams up with Garden for Spring Delights Party, offering $30 cable car rides for local children
NEWS
24-03-2026 18:49 HKT
Light up your summer night on Ngong Ping 360 celebrating 20 years
NEWS
10-02-2026 17:09 HKT
Seniors can now ride Ngong Ping 360 cable car for $50
NEWS
15-12-2025 18:42 HKT
About 2.61 million oil lamps are lit along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, creating a new Guinness World Record, in Ayodhya, India, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Millions of Indians celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights
WORLD
21-10-2025 16:14 HKT
Image taken from Instagram @simonleviev8
'Tinder Swindler' victims 'celebrate' his arrest
WORLD
17-09-2025 13:44 HKT
Grand Jete in Tuen Mun. SING TAO
Grand Jete in Tuen Mun slashes $40,000 on two-bedroom units in limited promo
PROPERTY
28-08-2025 17:16 HKT
The HKTDC Food Expo 2025 will be held from 14 to 18 August and will gather numerous exhibitors to provide a wide array of food and beverage products from around the world. Picture provided by SING TAO.
Food Expo comes with new Coffee Zone and $1 promotions
NEWS
06-08-2025 19:17 HKT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows why he's 'godlike' at HK's Ngong Ping 360
FOOTBALL
28-07-2025 12:41 HKT
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
18 hours ago
Firefighter who saved life last week dies with wife in Tsing Sha Highway car accident
NEWS
6 hours ago
How Lionel Messi defies age: The extreme discipline behind the 38-year-old legend's longevity
WELLNESS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.