Night Recap - June 15, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Govt to tighten imported labour rules with stricter three-to-one ratio: sources

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong is set to toughen rules for importing foreign labour by introducing a new two-tier approval system and tightening the local-to-imported worker ratio to three-to-one, starting with the catering sector, according to sources.

Court orders dance studio to pay $6.29m employee compensation to injured MIRROR dancer Mo Li

The District Court on Monday ordered a dance studio to pay approximately HK$6.29 million in employee compensation to dancer Mo Li Kai-yin, who was severely injured by a falling video screen during a 2022 concert by the popular boy band MIRROR.

Hotel complaints surge 34pc amid booking disputes and facility issues

The Consumer Council received 1,048 complaints regarding accommodation services last year, a 34 percent year-on-year increase, driven mainly by disputes over inaccurate room reservations and ambiguous responsibilities on booking platforms.

Consumer Council receives 138 claw machine complaints in 2025, up 1.8 times

The Consumer Council received 138 complaints about claw machines in 2025, up more than 1.8 times from 2024 and the highest level since 2023.

Three PLA barracks to open to public for Hong Kong handover anniversary

Three PLA barracks to open to public for Hong Kong handover anniversary

Business Today

Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project to launch as soon as July, offering 781 units

Wheelock Properties said on Monday that its Kwu Tung project in 23 Heung Tsz Road will be officially named in the near term and put on the market as early as next month.

Hong Kong attracts 124 strategic enterprises with HK$73 billion investment

Hong Kong's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) has successfully drawn 124 key enterprises to the city across six batches, securing an anticipated total investment of HK$73 billion and an expected 25,000 jobs.

Evergrande files against $1b SFC-PwC agreement over authority issues

China Evergrande’s liquidator has filed a judicial review against the Securities and Futures Commission’s HK$1 billion shareholder compensation agreement with PwC.

Liuliumei surges nearly two times at market close on its trading debut

Chinese fruit snack company Liuliumei's (6658) shares surged nearly two times at market close on its trading debut.

ByteDance in talks with China's Iluvatar CoreX to purchase AI chips, sources say

Chinese technology company ByteDance is in talks with Shanghai-based Iluvatar CoreX to purchase AI chips for inference work and is also considering a similar deal with Baidu, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

World/China

British PM announces ban on social media for under-16s

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced a forthcoming ban on social media for all children under the age of 16.

Trump celebrates 80th birthday with cage fight, Iran deal

US President Donald Trump turned 80 in typically dramatic style on Sunday -- announcing an Iran peace deal shortly before he was due to hold a cage fight on the White House lawn.

Police mistakenly shoot, kill Australian child in Pakistan

Police shot and killed an Australian child in eastern Pakistan, authorities said, with Canberra calling on Monday for an investigation into the incident that also wounded two of the girl's family members.

Stepson of Norway's crown prince convicted of rape, sentenced to 4 years in prison

The stepson of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon has been found guilty of two counts of rape as well as domestic violence and other crimes and is sentenced to four years in prison, an Oslo court ruled on Monday.

12 people killed in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol says

Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash on Sunday in Butler, Missouri, the state highway patrol posted on social media.