Violent street brawl erupts near taxi at Sha Tin’s Sha Kok Estate

A shocking video circulating online has captured a chaotic and violent street brawl involving multiple men at Sha Tin's Sha Kok Estate, with footage showing victims being forcefully dragged from a taxi and brutally beaten.

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The approximately one-minute video, recorded at night, shows a taxi parked by the roadside within the estate, surrounded by a group of men wearing mostly black and white shirts.

The situation quickly turned violent when a man in a white shirt was forcefully pulled from the front passenger seat of the vehicle by two men in black shirts, who immediately began throwing punches.

In another corner of the chaotic scene, a different white-shirted man was knocked to the ground and left defenseless as his attackers viciously and repeatedly stomped on his body and neck.

The footage captured a highly disordered environment with multiple separate fights breaking out simultaneously.

The background audio was filled with profanities, along with voices questioning the motives behind the clash and warning others to stay out of the dispute.

The brawl eventually came to an end as the crowd quickly scattered. The attackers were heard urging their accomplices to flee the scene and instructing others to handle the aftermath of the assault.

Throughout the intense altercation, the taxi's doors remained wide open, and the driver only felt safe enough to step out and secure the passenger door after the violent mob had dispersed.

The exact date and time of the incident have not been confirmed from the video.