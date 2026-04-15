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NEWS

Every HK citizen is a guardian of national security, says Beijing official

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Zhou Ji, Director of the Liaison Office in Hong Kong, emphasized that every Hong Kong resident is both a beneficiary and a guardian of national security, stating that there are "no outsiders" when it comes to safeguarding the nation.

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Speaking at the opening ceremony of National Security Education Day on Wednesday (April 15), Zhou highlighted that in a world marked by turmoil and conflict, Hong Kong’s current peace and stability are hard-won and should be deeply cherished by society.

He called for continued efforts to strengthen the community's awareness of national security, expressing his belief that the government can use innovative methods to ensure this concept becomes deeply rooted in society.

Stressing the relationship between stability and growth, he remarked that security is the prerequisite for development, while development is the guarantee of security.

Zhou said he trusts that the government can effectively balance these two priorities to build a robust security barrier for high-quality development. 

He added that by ensuring its own development and high level of openness, Hong Kong can make new and greater contributions to the great rejuvenation of the nation.

He also affirmed that the government’s efforts in this area, from continuously improving the legal system to enforcing the law and adjudicating cases, have always been conducted in accordance with the rule of law.

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