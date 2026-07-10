Hang Seng Index opens higher led by Lenovo's 8.8pc surge, Zhipu AI and Minimax tumble

The Hang Seng Index rose 183 points at market open on Friday, and Lenovo (0992) led the gains among other tech heavyweights, rising 8.82 percent.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 183 percent, or 0.76 percent, to 24,213 points.

Tech gauge increased 1.15 percent to 4,790 points.

Lenovo was the leading blue chip, rising 8.82 percent. In other tech stocks, Baidu (9888) rose 3.06 percent. Alibaba (9988), JD.com (9618), and Kuaishou (1024) rose 1.85 percent, 1.76 percent, and 1.47 percent, respectively.

Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, dropped 8.96 percent at market open.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) went up by 1.68 percent. Minimax (0100) fell 5.72 percent following its announcement of plans to issue HK$6.5 billion of guaranteed convertible bonds.

Zijin Mining (2899) rose 2.86 percent after announcing a positive net profit outlook in its Positive Profit Alert. Zijin Gold International Company (2259) rose slightly by 0.8 percent.

CK Hutchison Holdings (0001) rose 2.69 percent, and Sung Hung Kei Properties (0016) rose 1.56 percent.

CATL (3750) rose 1.57 percent. Laopu Gold (6181) and Bank of China (3988) went up by 1.2 percent.

Hengan International (1044), China's largest producer of sanitary napkins and baby diapers, fell 1.05 percent, becoming the worst-performing blue chip.