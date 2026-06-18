Lenovo plans US$2 billion convertible bond sale for debt refinancing, buybacks

China's Lenovo Group (0992) plans to raise US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion) through convertible bonds that it will issue after a four-year gap, becoming the latest major technology company to tap debt sales as calmer global markets reopen a window for large issuers.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The computer maker said in a Hong Kong exchange filing on Thursday that the 7-year bonds will pay no regular interest and can later be swapped into Lenovo shares at HK$36.70 each, a 47.5 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.

A convertible bond is debt that investors can later exchange for shares.

The deal comes after global markets steadied following a Middle East ceasefire that eased oil-price and inflation worries.

U.S. chip firm Nvidia is also tapping debt markets, saying this week it would raise US$25 billion in a bond sale. And also this week, STMicroelectronics priced a US$1.5 billion offering of new convertible bonds.

Lenovo said it will use the proceeds to refinance debt, including buying back about US$225 million of its US$675 million 2.50 percent convertible bonds due 2029, as well as for share buybacks and general corporate purposes.

The company also plans to buy back shares in the market after the bond sale and repurchase are completed. It said the move aims to limit dilution for existing shareholders if the new bonds are converted into shares.

Lenovo last sold convertible bonds in August 2022. It also completed a US$1.25 billion dual-tranche bond offering in July that year, including its first green bond tranche, according to previous company filings.

Reuters