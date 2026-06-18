logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Lenovo plans US$2 billion convertible bond sale for debt refinancing, buybacks

FINANCE
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS
The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS

China's Lenovo Group (0992) plans to raise US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion) through convertible bonds that it will issue after a four-year gap, becoming the latest major technology company to tap debt sales as calmer global markets reopen a window for large issuers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The computer maker said in a Hong Kong exchange filing on Thursday that the 7-year bonds will pay no regular interest and can later be swapped into Lenovo shares at HK$36.70 each, a 47.5 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.

A convertible bond is debt that investors can later exchange for shares.

The deal comes after global markets steadied following a Middle East ceasefire that eased oil-price and inflation worries.

U.S. chip firm Nvidia is also tapping debt markets, saying this week it would raise US$25 billion in a bond sale. And also this week, STMicroelectronics priced a US$1.5 billion offering of new convertible bonds.

Lenovo said it will use the proceeds to refinance debt, including buying back about US$225 million of its US$675 million 2.50 percent convertible bonds due 2029, as well as for share buybacks and general corporate purposes.

The company also plans to buy back shares in the market after the bond sale and repurchase are completed. It said the move aims to limit dilution for existing shareholders if the new bonds are converted into shares.

Lenovo last sold convertible bonds in August 2022. It also completed a US$1.25 billion dual-tranche bond offering in July that year, including its first green bond tranche, according to previous company filings.

Reuters

Lenovo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (1st right), HKJC executive director, Racing, Andrew Harding (1st left) and executive director, Sports Business, Casper Stylsvig (2nd left) tour David Beckham (2nd right) and Ken Wong, executive vice president of Lenovo (centre) round Happy Valley Racecourse. (HKJC)
HKJC and Lenovo bring FIFA World Cup tech experience to HK Fans
NEWS
12-06-2026 00:30 HKT
The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
Lenovo Q4 revenue tops estimates on strong PC sales; shares jump 15pc
INNOVATION
22-05-2026 14:13 HKT
The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
China's Lenovo Q3 profit falls 21 percent, beats estimates on strong revenue​
FINANCE
12-02-2026 13:25 HKT
The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
Lenovo expands AI lineup with Nvidia gigafactory tie-up, Qira platform
INNOVATION
07-01-2026 11:35 HKT
An employee gestures next to a Lenovo logo at Lenovo Tech World in Beijing, China November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/ File Photo
Chinese PC maker Lenovo to set up regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia
CHINA
19-08-2025 14:54 HKT
Visitors view a BYD Dolphin surf electric car on display at the Everything Electric North show in Harrogate, Britain May 8, 2026. REUTERS
At Hong Kong auto show, China automakers to target wealthy in right-hand-drive markets
FINANCE
8 mins ago
HKMA keeps base rate at 4 percent
FINANCE
23 mins ago
An Apple logo is seen at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2012 in San Francisco, California June 11, 2012. REUTERS
Apple to raise prices due to memory chip shortage, CEO Cook tells WSJ
FINANCE
37 mins ago
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after the dinner at the Palace of Versailles, early Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Versailles, France. REUTERS
Warsh Fed holds rates steady. Trump says 'It's all right. Whatever.'
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A man walks past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on June 18, 2026. AFP
Japan's Nikkei gauge crosses 71,000 on US-Iran peace deal
FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT
Firefighter who saved life last week dies with wife in Tsing Sha Highway car accident
NEWS
22 hours ago
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.