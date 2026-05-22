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INNOVATION

Lenovo Q4 revenue tops estimates on strong PC sales; shares jump 15pc

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1 hour ago
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The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Lenovo (0992) reported a better-than-expected 27 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Friday, as strong consumer demand for PCs ahead of potential price hikes helped the world’s largest computer maker expand its market share.

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Lenovo shares surged 17 percent on Friday and were the biggest percentage gainer in the Hang Seng Index.

The Chinese firm’s PC, tablet and smartphone division - its biggest revenue source - reported a 24 percent increase in revenue in the quarter that ended in March, the highest quarterly growth rate in five years.

Its strong performance comes after the company warned earlier of pressure on PC shipments as the industry grapples with a memory chip shortage that is getting more severe. It has also raised PC prices to mitigate the impact of soaring memory costs.

“Supply (of memory chips) is in heavy shortage, and the cost is growing faster,” Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing told Reuters on Friday, adding that its more diversified supplier base - which includes Chinese producers - helped it manage the impact.

In its prospectus filed earlier this month, China’s top memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies identified Lenovo as being among its major customers, as it reported a more than 700 percent jump in first-quarter revenue due to a surge in memory chip prices.

Memory chip prices doubled in the first quarter alone from the previous period and are forecast to climb up to 63 percent in the current quarter due to artificial intelligence data centre demand that has impacted supplies for smartphones, laptops and automobiles.

Lenovo said its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue jumped 27 percent to US$21.6 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of US$18.7 billion, as its PC shipment growth outpaced the overall market by nearly six percentage points, it said.

The group is also accelerating its push into the AI inference market, with its AI server order pipeline reaching US$21 billion.

Its infrastructure solutions group, which includes its AI server business, posted 37 percent revenue growth in the fourth quarter, the fastest among Lenovo’s business segments.

Net profit attributable to shareholders jumped 479 percent to US$521 million, beating analysts’ expectations for US$271 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Global PC shipments rose 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2026 to 63.3 million units and Lenovo’s shipments jumped 9 percent to 16.5 million units, giving it a 26 percent market share, according to Counterpoint Research.

Reuters

Lenovo

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