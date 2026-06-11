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HKU and Alliance Française launch major rxhibition on 'The Little Prince' and author Saint-Exupéry

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The University Museum and Art Gallery at the University of Hong Kong, in collaboration with the Alliance Française de Hong Kong, has launched a landmark exhibition celebrating the 80th anniversary of the French publication of The Little Prince.

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Titled "The Little Prince and the Pilot," this multigenerational exhibition offers a rare, multi-perspective journey into the life of the book's legendary author, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, tracing the real-world adventures that inspired his timeless masterpiece.

The exhibition goes beyond the pages of the famous book to present a comprehensive portrait of Saint-Exupéry, a historical figure who famously balanced numerous high-stakes roles. Best known as a writer, he was also a pioneering aviator, explorer, painter, dedicated family man, and loyal friend.

To bring his story to life, the gallery has compiled an array of rare photographs, personal correspondence, historical maps, personal belongings, original manuscripts, and early editions. Collectively, these artifacts illustrate how his dangerous flights and global explorations directly shaped the philosophical landscape of his writing.

Naturally, the world-famous book itself occupies the center stage of the exhibition.

Through detailed early design drawings and selected quotations, visitors can trace the physical and conceptual evolution of the beloved Little Prince character from his first sketches to his final form.

The exhibition also delves into the complex editorial and publication processes of the book, providing visitors with a behind-the-scenes look at the author's meticulous creative journey.

The presentation highlights the deep philosophical thinking and humanity that Saint-Exupéry poured into what would become one of the most translated books in history.

In addition to the historical artifacts, the event features a Hong Kong-exclusive display of life-sized character sculptures. Designed specifically for this local run, the installations invite attendees to interact, take photos, and create lasting memories with characters from the book.

The exhibition is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen, alongside joint support from the HKU Museum Society.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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